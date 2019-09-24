Family? “My wife Marissa, my son John Allen, and my parents live here in town, John and Terri Elder. And I’ve got three other siblings.”
How long have you lived in Stockton? “27 years, my whole life.”
Hobbies? “I like to woodwork. I like to build unique things and work with my hands.”
What did you want to be when you grew up? “I wanted to be a police officer. Crazy, now I’m running a restaurant.”
Why do you do what you do? “The customers and the customer service. I’ve always liked working with people. I enjoy what I do. Orleans Trail stole my heart basically when I realized it’s not just a job. It’s a family, it’s a community, it’s a career. I enjoy getting to know people from Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield, but also getting to know the locals a little bit better.”
You have some holiday parties coming up? “We’ve got our Halloween party coming up Oct. 26, with a costume party, chili cook-off and special drink pricing. Then we’ll have a New Year’s Eve party Dec. 31, over at the hotel and convention center with a Roaring 20’s theme. We’ll have drinks, heavy hors d'oeuvres and table games — Texas hold’em, blackjack and roulette.”
Favorite thing about living in Cedar County? “The small-town support you get from local people, the amount of care everybody has and the amount of outreach we have. We are always helping other businesses; it’s not one business trying to strive over others, everybody’s always trying to help each other out.”
Favorite author? “Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher books.”
A bad habit you’re notorious for? “I’m always on my phone, always working 24/7. I never stop working.”
Something you’d like to see added to the area? “I’d like to see more tourist attractions to bring people in, not just tourists but people who want to live here. I’d like to see more stuff for people to do. There’s us, there’s Mutton Creek, there’s State Park, but that’s only lake time. We need something locally for people to do in the offseason. We lost the bowling alley, we need more attractions to build up the community.”
A person in history you’d like to spend a day with? “I’d like to spend it with my grandpa, just to let him see where we are now and where we’ve been. He died six or seven years ago. He was a knowledgeable man who worked for Sears for 37 years as a service repairman. He taught me how to fish. I talk to him pretty much weekly. Famous people are great, but there’s nothing like a grandparent.”
Favorite quote? “Your past can’t define your future. The reason I say that is because if you let your past define your future, a lot people can stop short of what they can do.”
Best advice you were ever given? “Don’t let fear stop you from playing the game.”
Advice for the next generation? “Go for what you want. Don’t stop short when somebody says you can’t do it or you have to do this, this and this. Always continue to push for better. When you’re content, it means you’re not growing.”
No. 1 bucket list item? “As crazy as it is, it’s learning how to scuba dive and then scuba dive Stockton Lake and see what’s below it from when it was built and things like that.”
