Volleyball official from El Dorado Springs in his 41st season
• Your day job? “Process assistant at 3M in Nevada. I help out the engineers.”
• How long have you lived in El Dorado Springs? “My whole life, 61 years.”
• How did you get involved in volleyball? “I had a teacher who officiated volleyball and talked me into helping him out, so I started from there. Since then I’ve called six state finals and best I can figure, 30 years of state quarterfinals. And, I still enjoy it.”
• Volleyball has had more rules changes in recent years than any other sport. How do you keep up? “You just have to go with the changes in life.”
• Any rules you don’t like? “Next year, they’re gonna go three-out-of-five [sets for varsity] instead of the best two-out-of-three. Everybody I know [who officiates] has a job and it’s going to be really tough to officiate and keep their job.”
• What keeps you coming back? “I think the girls, because they always appreciate it. Somebody has to do it and I always think it’s a compliment when you walk through the gym and they’re so glad to see you’re actually going to be their ref.”
• A player you enjoyed watching? [El Dorado’s] Tonya Alexander, Tonya Hooper now. She was like the most all-around, awesome, hard-hitting player I think I’ve ever seen in my years of volleyball. She was way ahead of her time, an excellent young lady and a very good player.”
• A bad habit you’re notorious for? “I work too much.”
• Best thing about living in Cedar County? “You know everybody. It’s pretty and you’re not far from the lake and you’re not far from Springfield or Joplin.”
• Something you’d like to see added to the area? “More industry. I wish we could have more business where people wouldn’t have to leave the county to go to a job.”
• Best advice you’ve ever gotten? “Basically, everything you do, try to enjoy it.”
• Advice for the next generation? “Just work hard, enjoy what you do and pay attention.”
• What do you do in your spare time? “I love doing woodworking and spending time with my family. I have two boys and one grandson.”
• Mayo or Miracle Whip? “Miracle Whip. It tastes better.”
• Republican, Democrat or independent? “I vote for the person who I think can do the best job.”
