Family? “My wife, Morgan. No children as yet.”
Favorite author? “He’s only written a few books, but I really like him and he’s a youth minister. His name is David Hertwick. He’s the district director for the Assemblies of God in New York.”
Something about you most people don’t know? “As much as I love coaching baseball, I probably enjoy coaching basketball more, just because I feel like you can control more what happens on the court rather than in baseball, where you either have it or you don’t. In basketball, you can hide deficiencies more.”
Any ribbing from Stockton folks about coaching at El Dorado Springs? “Actually, I’ve gotten more ribbing when I went to [coach at] Greenfield and the way-old school rivalry back in the 70s, 80s and 90s. But we’ll see what happens when we get into the season.”
Your thoughts on the Stockton/El Do rivalry? “While it’s a competitive one, it’s one that’s really happy-go-lucky. It’s one where they want to beat each other, but at the end of the day it’s not going to hinder the neighbor mentality a lot of people share, because so many people interact both in Stockton and El Dorado and do business together.”
What did you want to be when you grew up? “For the longest time, I really wanted to be a lawyer. I wanted to focus on law, maybe be a politician someday. I have a love for the government, but then I found out there’s a lot of drama in politics so why would I want to make my profession around that?”
You actually enjoy teaching history? “My love for history is probably ahead of coaching. A lot of people get into the history side because they thought it’s an easy path to being a coach, but I really love history and I really love understanding the past.”
Someone in history you’d like to spend a day with? “Theodore Roosevelt. I’ll probably get some hate e-mails for this but I really feel he’s kind of like Donald Trump, where he didn’t really care who he offended, but he was going to do what he felt was best for the country. Whether it was or not, it was what he felt was best for the country and it would be interesting to see someone who was a progressive but also a conservative all at the same time. He really makes the middle ground.”
Favorite thing about living in Cedar County? “I love the family feel you have here. In the last few years I’ve said Stockton has a suburb feel but being nowhere near a big city. People connect really well here. It’s amazing, you can just go up and talk to anybody and everybody’s either related or knows somebody who’s related.”
Biggest fear? “Not leaving a positive legacy.”
Favorite time of the year? “I love the fall, late fall. I love the cool, crisp air. I don’t like summer very much at all. Right now, it’s just too hot!”
One thing you’d like to see added to the area? “I’d love to see a really nice rec center for kids and teenagers, something where kids can go and connect with one another outside of school. A place where they can go and have fun, where there’s maybe a weight room, a gym, maybe a gaming center, and it’s a safe place where they can have fun but also be safe.”
Best advice you ever received? “It probably came from my dad. He said, ‘Life’s not always fair, but you can always work hard to make sure your opportunities are fair.’ That advice really stuck with me I realized you’re not always going to get what you want but you can always work hard to get what you want.”
Your no. 1 bucket list item? “I’m actually gonna get to do it this summer: I’ve always wanted to go to Wrigley Field with my dad, and for his 60th birthday we’re gonna go.”
Sajak or Trebek? “Trebek. Love Jeopardy!”
