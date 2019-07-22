Family? “Wife Janie, children James and Matthew, and new grandbaby Truym.”
Background? “Born and raised in Nevada, bachelor’s degree from SMS, graduate degree from UMKC.”
Previous work? “I was in purchasing for the Clay County government in Liberty.”
How long have you been city manager? “I came here in December of ’91, so I’m coming up on 28 years.”
Best part of your job? “Knowing the things we do help make the community better and stronger, and improves the living conditions.”
Worst part of your job? “Dealing with people who criticize but don’t take the time to find out what the truth is and believe the worst. That’s frustrating.”
Hobbies? “I enjoy older TV shows like the Andy Griffith, Jack Benny and Carol Burnett shows.”
Someone in history you’d like to spend a day with? “Lewis and Clark, the explorers. I would like to have seen this country then before it became developed.”
Favorite time of the year? “Fall. Things are beginning to cool off, the leaves are turning and it’s the beginning of hunting season. I hunt quite a bit and look forward to that time of year.”
Social media, good or bad? “I think it has potential to be very good for society, but it also has the potential to be really damaging. People will go on there and say things they would never say to your face, and it just leads to a lot of hurt feelings.”
Something you’d like to see added to the area? “Some kind of new manufacturing facility with 50 well-paying jobs. On the recreation side, I’d like to see a new swimming pool and new tennis courts. On the administrative side, I’d like to see a new police station.”
Best advice you ever received? “Not so much advice, but just the moral example my father set for me.”
Your no. 1 bucket list item? “I’d probably like to go do some deep-sea fishing in the gulf for tuna and things like that.”
Mayo or Miracle Whip? “Neither.”
Sajak or Trebek? “Oh, Trebek, no contest.”
