The monthly pinochle tournament Wednesday, July 3, at Korth Center saw Ruth Turner as high woman with Helen Bybee second. Frank Sullivan was the high man. One table played.
In the Wednesday, July 17, pitch event, Shirley Simmons was high woman with Turner second. Al DeCleva was high man with Frank Sullivan second. Two tables played.
Everyone is invited to play regardless of age. To reserve a spot, call 276-5306 or 276-5066.
