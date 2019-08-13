Pig roast, poker run scheduled
The 17th annual Humansville/Weaubleau School Benefit Pig Roast and Poker Run is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17.
All vehicles, whether two, three or four wheels, are welcome to do the poker run. Sign-up is from 10-11 a.m. at Weaubleau City Park off U.S. 54. The ride ends at Dimmit Park and Community Building in Humansville, where food and refreshments will be furnished. Maps will be provided for the poker run.
Entry fees are $15 for one hand or two for $25. The best two and worst two hands will receive prizes. A live auction and a raffle also are planned.
For more information, call John Scheu at (417) 298-2035.
