As a gesture of appreciation and longstanding appreciation, staff and management at Orleans Trail honored longtime employee Linda Wykoff with special accolades the evening of Saturday, Oct. 25.
General manager Zane elder called Wykoff one of the most operation’s most important resources and gave her kudos for numerous professional reasons.
“She’s been here 15 seasons,” Elder said of Wykoff. “How do you repay that? She knows everyone, she works another full-time job and has stayed dedicated to this place through all kinds of things. She’s a mom-figure to some of the younger staff, she’s a friendly face to longtime regulars and she’s an incredible asset to us here.”
In addition to a public announcement and presentation of a commemorative plaque during the evening’s Halloween festivities, Orleans Trail management passed the hat for Wykoff in an effort to raise funds to make a trip to see her grandson a financial reality.
Locals and visiting event-goers all chipped in to raise hundreds of dollars for Wykoff’s long-overdue family-oriented traveling and reconnecting.
Wykoff, who was overcome with emotion, shared a tearful message of appreciation for her “work family” and all those who generously chipped in to make her pending and highly-anticipated grandmotherly visit more of a reality.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.