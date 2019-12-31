—Contributed photo
Woods Supermarket, Stockton, helped customers donate more than five dozen sacks of much-needed non-perishable food and hygiene items to the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance food pantry this Christmas season. Pictured from left are Woods Supermarket manager Eric Pichler and SAMA assistant food pantry manager Bill Linnartz, as the two prepare to load up the charitable contribution which will go directly to benefit households in need throughout the greater Stockton area.
