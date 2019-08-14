“Alfalfa is a warm season legume providing high quality forage for grazing and hay production in the summer months,” Patrick Davis, MU Extension Livestock Field Specialist, said. Alfalfa also can be a very valuable hay crop to hay producers.
“To be successful with alfalfa in your hay and or livestock operation proper growth, management, harvesting, and feeding should be done,” Davis said. In addition, “proper marketing and economics of alfalfa production should be observed to increase profit potential of the alfalfa enterprise in your farming operation.”
Therefore, MU Extension will provide a workshop titled “Alfalfa 101: Establishing a Stand, Starting Production, Harvesting, Feeding and Economics.” This workshop will be from 4-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Dadeville High School ag classroom, 17 Bearcat Trail, Dadeville.
MU Extension agriculture field specialists will provide the education, including Pat Miller, MU Extension regional agronomy field specialist, Nevada, on alfalfa stand establishment, starting production and harvesting; Davis, Stockton, on feeding alfalfa to cattle; and Wesley Tucker, MU Extension regional agriculture business field specialist, Bolivar, on economics of growing alfalfa.
Cost of the event is $35 per person, which covers the evening meal and other workshop expenses. Registration and fee payment must be sent by Wednesday, Aug. 14, to the Dade County MU Extension Center, 2 N. Main St., Greenfield, MO 65661, phone (417) 637-2112. Let us know at registration if you need any special accommodations.
For more information on the workshop, contact the Dade County MU Extension Center or Davis at 276-3313 or by e-mail at davismp@missouri.edu. More information on how to improve your grasslands is at https://extension2.missouri.edu/programs/nrcs-mu-grasslands-project.
