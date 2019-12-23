A kickoff dinner for the MO Beef program was held Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the Stockton High School commons. MO Beef is a program in which local farmers donate beef to be used in school meals. Once the cow is donated, Opaa! pays to process and have the meat delivered. The school district contracts their food service through Opaa! Food Management. The first donor family, the Richners, have already donated the first cow and Stockton R-I has been using it in its lunches. More cattle families have been lined up for future donations. The program is designed to increase quality red meat into the menu and facilitate community involvement with the district.
An Opaa! chef drove down from St. Louis and cooked the meal. Attendees enjoyed the dinner and could not sing enough of its praises. Banners were made for the program and will be displayed at each school. To donate a cow, call 276-8806.
