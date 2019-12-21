The kinds of plastics accepted at Stockton City Recycling Center change radically starting Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Until then, residents may recycle clean, dry, plastic tubs, screw-top jars, bottles and jugs with Resin Identification Numbers 1-7 imprinted on them.
Dispose of all other plastic containers in the trash, such as containers for cupcakes, cookies, rolls, cakes, fresh spinach and other greens; no plastic egg, berry or mushroom containers, no other shape of plastic packaging imprinted with nos. 1-7; no plastic caps or lids. Continuing to deposit these unacceptable plastic shapes in the co-mingle dumpster at the city recycling center wastes taxpayers’ dollars. These no longer accepted items take up space in the dumpster, filling it with waste that the city pays to ship to Springfield where it is separated and sent to the landfill. Meanwhile, when the co-mingle dumpster is full, it is closed to the public until it can be shipped out and replaced. In recent weeks, many recyclers have been turned away because the co-mingle dumpster was full.
Effective Jan. 4, the city recycling center will accept only plastic items imprinted with nos. 1-2 of any shape, including lids and caps imprinted with nos. 1-2. Republic Services advises disposing of all other plastics they no longer accept in the trash. Plastic bags contaminate a load; please, no plastic bags.
While our recycling community adjusts to all of these changes, Republic Services is scheduled for two extra co-mingle dumpster pickups before Christmas. Help solve our co-mingle overflow problem by depositing only clean and dry accepted items. For a comprehensive list of items that can be recycled locally, including at the city recycling center, pick up a paper copy of the Guide to Recycling and Reusing in Stockton in the realtor’s box on the gate at the recycling center or at many locations around town, including the Cedar County Republican office. Check the online guide at http://stocktonumc.org/images/Guide-to-Recycling-and-Reusing-in-Stockton.pdf.
Stockton City Recycling Center hours are 3:30-5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday; Closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.
