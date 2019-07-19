As summer continues, educational fun can be had at the Geneva Sharp Library in Stockton.
Throughout the Summer, youngsters from the greater Cedar County area can be entertained, learn about health and nutrition, as well as enjoy a healthy snack via the county library’s Kids in the Kitchen program.
On Wednesday, July 10, Janet Fox, University of Missouri Extension Office, Cedar County, conducted a presentation based on food groups for children attending the library program.
After some question and answer exercises, Fox and the class attendees put their new knowledge to work in the form of individually-made strawberry banana yogurt parfaits.
During the weekly Kids in the Kitchen events, children are presented with a variety of educational materials, learn about numerous health and nutritional elements and participate in hands-on food preparation — the end result of each class is always a healthy snack which kids learn to make themselves.
There is no cost for the Kids in the Kitchen program and take-home recipes are available at each of the educational culinary events.
Both the Stockton and El Dorado Springs branches of the Cedar County Library offer Summer reading programs, Kids in the Kitchen events and other educational programs on a weekly basis.
For additional information, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Geneva Sharp, Stockton branch at 276-3413 or the John D. Smith El Dorado Springs branch by calling (417) 876-4827. Hours of operation and schedules of each branches’ Summer events can also be found by visiting www.cedarcountylibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.