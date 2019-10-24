During the Citizens Memorial Hospital/Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation Burgundy Ball program Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Oasis Convention Center, Springfield, the 2019 Donald J. Babb Award was presented to Neale W. Johnson, D.D.S.
Johnson is a retired dentist from Stockton. He established a general dentistry practice in 1973 and served the area as a member of the medical community for 34 years.
Johnson graduated from Stockton High School and earned a Bachelor of Science in biology from Drury University, Springfield. He earned a Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry.
Johnson was a member of the Springfield Dental Society and holds a lifetime membership in the American Dental Association and Missouri Dental Association. He is a member of the Stockton United Methodist Church and has been honored to serve on the Liberty Bank board of directors and Stockton Community Foundation Board. Johnson received the first Darrell and Betty Johnson Community Service Award from the Stockton Area of Chamber of Commerce. He also served on the Cedar County Memorial Hospital board of directors for several years and is currently a member of the Sac Osage Electric Cooperative board of directors.
Johnson was a member of the board of directors of the Stockton Nursing Home for 30 years and has been a member of Citizens Memorial Hospital Health Care Foundation board of directors for eight years.
Johnson is a fourth-generation Stockton resident. He and his wife, Frances, have two children and five grandchildren.
