El Dorado Springs residents are encouraged to get in the holiday spirit by participating in the annual Holiday Home Decorating Contest. Contestants decorate their homes for the opportunity to win a part of $300 in utility credits from the city of El Dorado Springs. You must live inside the city limits to participate.
Register your property by noon on Wednesday, Dec. 11. Judging will be on the evenings of Thursday-Friday, Dec. 12-13. Contact the El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce to register your home for the contest by calling (417) 876-4154 or email the chamber at director@ElDoradoSpringsChamber.com.
