Five Cedar County 4-Hers participated in the regional 4-H camp held Tuesday-Thursday, July 16-18, at Camp Windermere in Roach. Myka Barger of Cherry Valley 4-H and Reese Schiereck of Union Hall 4-H were both selected to serve as camp counselors. They attended camp counselor training Tuesday, June 25, and arrived at camp Monday, July 15, to complete their preparation for camper arrival.
Campers from Cedar County included Lucas Priesendorf, Kentley Rieder and Kiera Strauch. Education and activities were centered around the camp theme, including a presentation on fire safety from the Mid-County Fire District, a visit from astrologers who discussed viewing the sun through a telescope and MU Extension Forestry Specialist Sarah Havens, who spent time discussing the various aspects of forestry in Missouri including how more trees are being planted than harvested.
Campers had fun time as well, touring a small cave, fishing, kayaking and playing on lake inflatables. Craft activities included creating a T-shirt from a fish mold, layered colors of sand jars, wind pinwheels and making their own cave from sugar cubes. On the last day, members from area rural electric cooperatives brought the items needed for all campers to construct their own extension cord. Camp concluded with a slide show of the week’s activities and camp awards.
For more information about joining 4-H, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 276-3313 or by e-mail at ikerdt@missouri.edu.
