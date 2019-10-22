Cedar County First-Responders, in conjunction with Citizens Memorial Hospital and Cedar County Ambulance District, will be sponsoring an Emergency Medical Responder Class. This is the primary requirement for becoming a Cedar County first-responder.
Classes will be held from 6-10 p.m. every Monday and Thursday evening, excluding holidays, Nov. 4, through Feb. 2020, in the El Dorado Springs Community Center, 135 W. Spring St.
There will be a $10 charge for the class with a commitment to give six months to helping your community. The commitment would ideally be as a first-responder but not mandatory.
Anyone can take the class. To be a Cedar County first-responder, you must be trained to the level of Emergency Medical Responder or above, be in good standing with local law enforcement officials and pass a Missouri State Highway Patrol background check.
For more information on the class or just becoming a First Responder, call or text LaDell Heryford at 276-1153 or e-mail cedarcountyfirstresponse@gmail.com or ladellheryford@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.