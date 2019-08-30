Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has officially proclaimed August as Fill the Boot Month to mark the 65th anniversary of the Firefighters’ extraordinary efforts on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Nearly $600 million has been collected since 1954 when the program began with one Boston Firefighter.
Stockton Firefighters will continue the tradition for the first time since Chief Hank Smith retired. “MDA is grateful for the long- time support of the Stockton Fire Department,” Jerry Bear, MDA executive director, said. “Chief Smith was always supportive. He might be out there helping. Chief Kenney Daniels is eager to keep it going and maybe break last year’s record of $2,115.”
Firefighters are watching their extraordinary determination and hard work usher in a new era of progress in research and treatments. Seven new drugs have been approved since 2015. The treatment Spinraza has been used in Spinal Muscular Atrophy to allow a newborn baby with a life expectancy of one year to “dance with the doctor” at age three and her parents saving for college. There are many other stories to be written about gene therapy in the future. MDA plans to release 45 more new drugs and treatments in the next three years.
Locally, Fill the Boot will be held at Stockton Square.
“The Firefighters have a special dedication to MDA,” Bear said. “They work so hard. The departments vary from all-volunteer to all-professional and a mix of both. The smaller departments also have great success, thanks to a generous public.”
Funds raised through the Fill the Boot also support MDA Care Centers located at Mercy Hospital in Springfield. Kids between 6-17 years old with muscular dystrophy attend a weeklong, barrier-free MDA Summer Camp at Camp Wonderland. More than one million people in the United States are affected by the 43 neuromuscular disease covered by MDA, including ALS. MDA has invested $325 million in research and services since 1954.
Silver Dollar City will honor the Firefighters by hosting a Labor Day ice cream social for all participating departments. Firefighters will gather at Echo Hollow to appear on KOLR-10 to announce their totals. Fill the Boot has easily recognizable posters and banners and everyone donating will receive a sticker with fire safety tips to put on the dashboard of their car.
