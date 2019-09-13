•Tell us about your family: “I have a daughter who is 29. And, I have a rescue dog named K.C.”
•Where is your hometown? “Zalma, Missouri. The population was 117 when I was growing up there. It’s probably smaller than that now. It’s about 40 miles from Poplar Bluff.”
•Who is your favorite author? “Man, it’s hard to just pick one. I’d say Robert Heinlein or Arthur C. Clarke. I really enjoy Tom Clancy stuff, too. The Hunt for Red October and all the Jack Ryan books are really enjoyable.”
•What’s one thing about you most people don’t know? “That I’m a botanist. I have an undergraduate degree in botany and a masters in plant pathology.”
•Is there a bad habit you’re notorious for? “Oh, I don’t know. I’ve gotten really good at hitting deer here in the county. I think I’m up to at least five now. Even going under the speed limit, they just seem to find me.”
•What did you aspire to be growing up? “Oh, that’s a good one. Honestly, I really wanted to be a scientist and that’s what I studied throughout most of my years in school.”
•Favorite thing about living in Cedar County? “I know most people usually say the lake and I do love that. But my favorite element of Cedar County is the forests. All the timber, the ridges — I grew up in that type of outdoors stuff. Even though I’m not much of a hunter, I find being out in the woods peaceful and a really pleasant environment.”
•Do you have a favorite quote? “Oh, sure. ‘A multitude of laws is a sign of tyranny.’ The Roman historian Tacitus said that and I identify with it in a number of ways.”
•Why is your line of work important? “Because I can make a difference, not only in helping people or victims, but in doing right by the community. I’ve been a trial lawyer from both the prosecution and defense side of cases for more than 25 years. Using common sense as a prosecutor is something which allows me to make a real difference in a number of ways and I enjoy that side of the law.”
•What is one thing you’d like to see added to the Stockton area? “Hhhmmm. More law enforcement, really. If we’re talking about the tourism aspect of this area, more hotels or places for people to stay, which would generate more tax revenue and allow us to offer more law enforcement that way. Anything that would make this area grow and stay safe would interest me.”
•Do you have a secret talent or skill? “I do. Small appliance and engine repair. I’m not joking either. I can troubleshoot appliances, small engines and little things like that pretty well.”
•Mayonnaise or Miracle Whip? “You know, people will probably hate this answer, but I can’t really tell the difference. If I’m buying it, it’s probably Miracle Whip because my tuna fish sandwiches need to taste the same as when my Mom made them.”
•Republican, Democrat or undeclared? “Oh, Republican. I’m a semi-moderate one, but I’m Republican and I’ll listen to anything with substance.”
•Sajak or Trebek? “Definitely Trebek. Ha-ha. I like Jeopardy and answering the questions.”
•What’s one piece of advice you’d give today’s youth? “Stop and think. Above all else and far too often, that just doesn’t happen. I see the results of that almost every day.”
