•Tell us a little about your family. “My wife, Kelly, is a speech and language teacher in the district. We have three boys, ages 26, 25 and 14. We have three grandkids and we’ve got a dog named Rookie.”
•Where are you originally from? “I’m from Mountain Grove. I’m a Missouri lifer.”
•Who’s your favorite author? “Tom Clancy. I really enjoy his different type of writing. And, I think just about everyone would love to be a spy. Ha-ha.”
•What’s one thing about you most people don’t know? “I hunt, fish and enjoy small woodworking projects. Just simple stuff like that.”
•What person in history would you most like to spend an afternoon with? “Hhhmmm. Man, that’s a good one. I’d have to say Benjamin Franklin. Being around someone with a creative and inventive mind like that would just be fascinating.”
•Is there a bad habit you’re notorious for? “I don’t think so. I really hope not. Just don’t ask my wife… She’d probably tell you different.”
•What did you aspire to be growing up? “Oh, like just about any American kid at one point or another, I wanted to be a professional athlete.”
•What’s your favorite thing about living in Cedar County? “The lake. No question about it. As a family, we’re probably out there or doing something on the water once a week. It’s a big part of what brought us this direction originally.”
•Why do you do what you do? “I just love being around kids. Teaching is the only thing I’ve really done and I’m going into my 30th year in the educational field. I wake up every day wanting to go to work and you can’t find that in too many places.
•What’s your biggest fear? “My biggest fear? I don’t care much for snakes at all. Enough said.”
•What is one thing you’d like to see added to the Stockton area? “I’d like to see something kids could go do. A youth center or something to that affect would be great and give kids additional safe recreational options. I see over 300 kids a day and I really see a genuine need for something like that.”
•Mayonnaise or Miracle Whip? “Oh, mayonnaise. Because you can get it in chipotle. Nothing beats chipotle mayo.”
•What’s the best advice you were given growing up? “I’d probably quote my Dad here: ‘Always do your best.’ The simplicity and the truth of it has always stuck with me and it applies to everything. That’s the only thing you can control in life — the effort you put into something.”
•Do you identify as republican, democrat or undecided? “Republican. No problem saying that.”
•What’s one thing about you most people might not know? “Oh, gosh. I’m really kind of an open book. A lot of people might not know I used to be a special education teacher.”
•Sajak or Trebek? "Oh, Sajak. Ha-ha. Trebek’s questions are just too hard.”
•What’s the number one item on your bucket list? “Man, I hate making them because you know what they mean. But, my wife and I truly enjoy traveling. And, when you’ve lived in a 100-mile radius your whole life, you want to see a lot of things. I’d say real traveling would be near the top of my list.”
•What’s one piece of advice you’d give today’s youth? “Oh, I think our school slogan is great advice: Be where you are supposed to be and be doing what you are supposed to be doing when you are supposed to be doing it. The goal there is for our kids to carry those basic principles with them throughout their life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.