•Tell us a little about yourself and your organization: “I’ve been with Duck Unlimited in some capacity for about 40 years.”
•Where did Ducks Unlimited originate? “It was an organization born out of necessity after the Dust Bowl. There was no water, no ducks and no habitats for them to come back to. We grew out of that need specifically.”
•What’s one thing about Ducks Unlimited most people don’t know? “We’re the nation’s largest non-profit organization focused on conservation. And, oddly enough, probably three-quarters of our members aren’t hunters. Just conservationists supporting our efforts.”
•Is there anyone famous or historically significant associated with Ducks Unlimited? “Not too many come to mind. John Wayne was a lifetime member. We’re more about group effort, preserving natural resources and doing things to benefit ducks themselves.”
•Is there a bad habit ducks or waterfowl are notorious for? “Well, in large metropolitan areas, ducks and waterfowl are known for downing airplanes. They’re great for a number of things, but they can be a serious problem around airports.”
•What’s your favorite thing about being involved with Ducks Unlimited? “Well, there are a couple of things. It’s one of the only things I do that gives back to what I harvest. And, 80% of every dollar we raise goes directly back into waterfowl habitat development.”
•Why do you do what you do for Ducks Unlimited? “Well, it’s all volunteer work, but I get paid every time I see a flock of ducks fly over. Add to that the environmental benefits we provide by building new marshes and habitats and it really benefits the future of ducks and the environment.”
•What’s a duck’s favorite time of year? “Now that’s a funny question. I’d say ducks are the happiest in their early-teenage phase. With the right resources, population numbers and habitat space, that’s when a duck is happiest.”
•Does Ducks Unlimited utilize social media? “Ducks Unlimited certainly does. I’m old school and personally enjoy the face-to-face aspects of our events, but Facebook does a lot for bringing our message to the public.”
•What is one thing you’d like to see added to the Stockton area that could benefit ducks and waterfowl? “Well, that’s a bit tricky. With a combined effort from Ducks Unlimited and the Department of Conservation, I’d like to see more refuges, bigger designated habitats and hunting areas in Cedar County and on the lake here in Stockton.”
•What is your favorite thing to make from a harvested duck? “Myself? Oh, jerky. No doubt. I love breasting out ducks and doing that. Most folks today don’t really know how to cook duck. It’s almost a lost art, but when prepared right, they’re absolutely delicious.”
•Do ducks have a secret talent or quirk? “Ha. Well, most people don’t know they next to no depth perception. I think that’s kind of a quirk.”
•Does you have a favorite phrase or quote involving Ducks Unlimited? “If I can’t make any money for the ducks, we’re not accomplishing anything.”
•What’s your number one goal for Ducks Unlimited this year? “Well, there are a bunch, but I’d really like to see us accomplish our goals set at the national level. We’ve achieved national recognition the last handful of years for our fundraising efforts and I’d like to see that trend continue.”
•What’s one piece of advice you’d like to share with the community about Ducks Unlimited? “We’re one of the best organizations out there for putting their bucks where their beaks are. Ha-ha. Anyone can come have a fun night out at a Ducks Unlimited event and help a great cause at the same time.”
