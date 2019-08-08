•Tell us about your family. “There’s my wife, Rita. Together we have two children, Aaron and Ashley. They both live in Springfield.”
•Hometown? “Stockton. Nowhere else feels like home.”
•Do you have a favorite author? “Oh, I’d have to say Mark Twain. His humoristic take on human nature is just one-of-a-kind.”
•What person in history would you like to spend an afternoon with? "Neil Armstrong would be someone I’d love to have a conversation with. I’ve always wanted to go to the moon and I think he’d be fascinating to visit with.”
•Is there a bad habit you’re notorious for? “Smoking. But if my wife would quit, I could go cold turkey tomorrow. Ha-ha.”
•What’s your favorite thing about living in Cedar County? “The community and the people. No question. I just like the personal relationships you have in a small community. I like holding a door open for someone and still getting a ‘thank you.’”
•Why do you do what you do? "After years of experience in the [Cedar] County clerk’s office, I felt like the experience and knowledge I’d gained fit the county commissioner’s position. I also have a genuine concern for how the county’s money is spent.”
•What’s your biggest fear? “Destruction of our country from within and a failure to properly educate and inform our children.”
•Do you have a favorite quote? “I’d have to refer to Ronald Reagan here. He said, ‘There is no limit to the amount of good you can do if you don't care who gets the credit.’ That quote has always stuck with me.”
•What’s your favorite time of year? “Fall, spring, winter, summer — I love them all.”
•What is one thing you’d like to see added to the Stockton area? “It comes down to jobs in this area for me. I’d like to see some sort of long-term industry here that would create sustainable jobs.”
•Are you a Republican, Democrat or undecided? “With the way things are today, it’s sometimes hard for me to label myself Republican. I’m a confirmed conservative and I definitely identify as a Republican.”
•What’s your number one bucket list item? “Well, I just checked one off. We just got back from seeing the Tedeschi Trucks band at Red Rock in Colorado. We were fourth row, center. The atmosphere of that place is just overwhelming.”
•Do you have a favorite superhero? “My favorite superhero isn’t a work of fiction. He lives in all of us. My superhero is Jesus Christ.”
•What’s one piece of advice you’d give today’s youth? “Your word is the most valuable thing you have and respect has to be earned.”
