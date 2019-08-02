In 1969, the three oldest children of John and Velma Eslinger were married: Ken and Barbara Fortney on June 15, Lewis and Cheryl (Hargrove) Eslinger on Aug. 12 and Larry and Sharon Lawler on Dec. 22, sharing John and Velma Eslinger’s wedding date.
We will celebrate each couples’ 50th anniversary from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the El Dorado Christian School. Please join them and their families for some cake and fellowship. No gifts please.
Mail cards to Sherre King, 775 S. 501 Rd., El Dorado Springs, MO 64744.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.