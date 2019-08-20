Dave Patterson, right, administrator of Korth Center, accepts a $2,500 check from members of the Lake Stockton Elks Post 2858. The donation is part of a grant the post received from the Elks National Foundation and will go to help pay for meals served by the center to homebound seniors. The Elks also will help deliver the meals one week per month for the next year.
From left are Kay McMurray, Nancy Toombs, Jim Toombs, Sheila Skalecki, Annette weber, Ann Newnum, Carie Dawes and Patterson.
