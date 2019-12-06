Volunteers
Toys valued from $10-20 may be dropped off through Saturday, Dec. 7, at Fugate Motors.
Volunteers are needed to wrap the hundreds of gifts the community has so generously donated. Bring your scissors and your holiday spirit and join us at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at First Baptist Church. Please feel free to bring any gift boxes you have.
Volunteers are needed at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, to pack boxes of food to be handed out the following day. Shopping carts are used so you will not be required to lift much weight.
Volunteers should park and plan to arrive by 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, on the south side of First Baptist Church. Volunteers deliver baskets to shut-ins and the elderly who do not have transportation.
For recipients
If you applied for a Christmas Basket this year, you should receive a confirmation letter by Friday, Dec. 6. If you do not receive the letter, please call (417) 296-0517. If you are receiving delivery, you will be notified in the letter.
You must bring your confirmation letter with you to pick up your basket and gifts for children at the from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at First Baptist Church. Park across the street on the north side of Joe Davis. Only one car at a time should park in the driveway of the church to pick up food baskets. Local FFA students will help carry food out to cars. Baskets not picked up will be donated to families on the waiting list. If you have questions, call (417) 296-0517.
