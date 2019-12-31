Dewey Milo Foster, 34, El Dorado Springs, is jailed in Cedar County after being charged in the death of his three-month-old infant son.
According to a probable cause statement filed by the El Dorado Sprigs Police Department, police were called to Cedar County Memorial Hospital the evening of Sunday Nov. 24, 2019, in response to a report of a deceased infant.
Upon arrival, El Dorado Springs police officers met Cedar County deputy coroner Frank Brumfield who said the deceased infant was in the late stages of rigor mortis and had likely expired some hours prior to his arrival at the medical facility.
The infant also appeared to have injuries to his face and upper body areas, respectively.
During a post-miranda interview with El Dorado Springs chief of police Jarrod Schiereck, Foster took responsibility for the situation and his son’s death.
“I don’t know. I didn’t meant to hurt him, man,” Foster said in response to Schiereck’s inquiries regarding the infant’s traumatic injuries. “I told you, brother, it’s my fault. He was sleeping with me. He woke up cold.”
In addressing the case, Cedar County prosecuting attorney Ty Gaither said his office was pursuing a felony assault charge which resulted in the death of a child.
“Our office opted to file this specific charge based on the nature of offender Foster’s actions,” Gaither said. “The class A felony charge we’ve filed requires we show there was an element of recklessness resulting in injury or death of a child.”
Gaither went on to say the charge filed against Milo also carries a higher minimum sentence than some murder charges — another reason his office opted to pursue the specific class A felony — and would require an offender to serve a minimum of 85% of any specific sentence handed down if convicted.
Online research showed Foster has previously been charged with and/or convicted of nine felonies and other criminal actions, including two prior counts of child endangerment.
Foster currently is held in Cedar County jail and will appear in front of circuit court Judge David Munton Monday, Dec. 30, for a bond hearing.
As with any case, it should be remembered a charge is merely and accusation and all subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.