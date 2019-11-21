Thursday, Nov. 21, will be the last collection date for food for the Christmas basket project in El Dorado Springs. Canned veggies, stuffing mix, cranberry sauce and other items you use in your Christmas meal will make someone else's day much happier. Shelf-stable food may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and noon at the Baptist Church. The Basket Committee will then order any additional items needed to complete the food boxes. Your cash donations are used to purchase these shelf-stable additional items along with ham, milk, eggs and bread to supply Christmas dinners to over 200 families in need in the community. Cash donations may be sent to treasurer Steve Wiseman, 884 S. 275 Rd., El Dorado Springs, MO 64744. Toys of up to $20 in value may be dropped off until Saturday, Dec. 7, at Fugate Motors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.