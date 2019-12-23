You must have a subscription to continue. Please log in to subscribe.
Finish this article for as low as $1 when you purchase a day pass. Just click the sign up button to purchase. If you are already a subscriber, just click log in to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Braxton Quamme
Bree McCullough
Abbie Casey
Bailey Budd
Bentley Bowen
Britt Meyer
Brooklyn Leonard
Eli McCormick
Hugh Ellis Williams
Jace Cooper
Jenna Hardman
Kenzi Swager
Khloe Jacob
Lexi Russell
Mylee Miller
Ransom Meister
Remington Crayne
Riley Spiker
Rivera Perkins
TaeZyn Bailey
Timber Varner
Tinley Bowen
These children were candidates for Little Mr. and Miss Santa during the recent El Dorado Springs Christmas Parade. Braxton Quamme and Bree McCullough were crowned as the winners.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Never miss a deal! Get notified as soon as new deals arrive.
Would you like to receive our Email Alerts? Headlines sent to your inbox. Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.