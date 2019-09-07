No, it's not too early (to begin the plan)
A car with no engine cannot run. A car without tires cannot move. The 2019 Stockton Christmas basket program, without the necessary committee chairmen, will not be able to continue. Because of this, the pastors of the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance need your help.
The current committee members met Tuesday, Aug. 27, to set the timeline of events, beginning and ending dates for applications, days to prepare the baskets by volunteers and the date for pickup of baskets.
The committee presently is seated with the following members: chairman Kayla Froelich, Kyle Froelich, Jan Cross, Colleen Kramer, Pam Elkins, Daun Koke, Susan Costello, Therese Kral, Carla Griffin, Starla Turner, Alisa Bough, Carla Schloman, Michael Tunnell, Ann Felker, Sharon Belcher and Becky Groff. However, the committee is missing some co-chairman positions.
Volunteers needed
Ideally, all positions involve a three-year commitment. The first year as co-chairman, the second as chairman and the third year as a mentor. That said, even if you can only commit to help one year, it is a helpful addition which allows this program to thrive one year longer.
The positions for which the Christmas basket program still needs help include assistant project coordinator, public relations co-chairman/secretary and fundraising co-chairman. As with any project of this magnitude, it is the chairpersons who are responsible for making sure all preparations are made prior to their specific activity date. For this reason, we must have chairs and co-chairs identified and in place no later than Friday, Sept. 27.
What is expected?
Assistant project coordinator: This position is one of the most critical to the continuation and success of the program. The individual filling this position will help the current project coordinator, Kayla Froelich. This job is extremely important to provide an extra mind, set of eyes and hands. The position begins around the end of August or first of September, helping the chair make sure documents are up-to-date, as well as updating other committee members' folders and reaching out to current committee members. Advise committee of monthly meetings August through November with a wrap up meeting in January. For this position, one must have a flexible schedule and be ready to jump in for last-minute details the week-and-a-half before Christmas, should another committee member need assistance. The Christmas basket program has helped thousands in our very community over the last 19 years because of people like you who decide to step up and make it happen.
Public relations co-chairman/secretary: Duties are to help the public relations/secretary chairman write articles for the Cedar County Republican to keep minutes of meetings, keep the public informed of critical dates regarding applications, the program and meetings.
Fundraising co-chairman: Help fundraising chair send out letters to local businesses requesting donations to continue the basket program which helps people in our community who might be in a tight financial spot to provide their family a Christmas meal, as well as every child living in the household to have gifts to open Christmas morning.
If you are interested in any of the co-chair positions above, contact Kayla Froelich, (513) 600-4850 or by email at kaylanfroelich@gmail.com. Additional volunteers are needed to assist chairmen to carry out their duties whether it is setting up boxes, wrapping gifts, unpacking groceries or assembling the food baskets, closer to Christmas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.