Cedar County 4-Hers participate in equine tour
Submitted by Tammy Ikerd
Fifty enthusiastic Missouri 4-H teens embarked upon the thirteenth annual University of Missouri 4-H Equine Career and Horse Industry Tour in late May. Included in this group were five Cedar County equine enthusiasts: Emma Black, Layne Colvin, Danielle Davidson, Lauren Ford and Callee Henson. The group traveled to destinations in Missouri, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio and Canada.
The quote from Mary Webb, “Saddle your dreams before you ride them” summed up the focus of this great opportunity for youth who hope to couple their equine passion with a career. The tour gave 4-H members insight into the collegiate equine programs at the University of Missouri, Michigan State University, University of Guelph (Ontario), and University of Findlay (Ohio).
Equine careers also were explored on the tour, including the rodeo industry, equine assisted therapy, professional horse show management, farm and barn management, equine dentistry, and equine welfare advocacy. Tour participants had a firsthand opportunity to appreciate the rare breeds of Lipizzaner and Haflinger and learn about the breed’s survival through World War II.
Missouri 4-H enjoyed an evening meeting with Ontario 4-H youth and families, learning about 4-H programs in Canada. The group traveled by ferry to the renowned non-motorized Mackinaw Island. This was a true highlight for participants, who enjoyed sightseeing in horse drawn carriages and bicycling around the island.
Equine professionals in the upper Midwest area echoed the advice to follow your dreams with an education coupled with a strong work ethic, solid business skills and tremendous people skills.
Over the past 13 years, this Missouri 4-H Equine Career Tour has helped over 600 young people make informed, educational decisions about their future with horses, which continues to be the goal for tour participants each year. The tour destination for 2020 will have an intense focus on the thoroughbred and racing industry in the heart of Kentucky.
For more information about the Equine Tour, or joining 4-H, contact the Cedar County MU Extension Center at 276-3313 or by e-mail at cedarco@missouri.edu.
