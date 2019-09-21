The hot and humid Saturday afternoon of Sept. 7 did not stop many former students, friends and neighbors from getting together to enjoy a delicious barbecue and an auction. People related experiences they had here as children when there was no electricity. Many said they slept outside in the summer, and “yes, the mosquitoes were bad then, too.” Children and young adults enjoyed the playground equipment and the petting zoo which developed across the neighbors’ fence.
Our rural art photographer, Bob White, sold note cards of different pictures depicting the Cedar Bluff School. Because of the demand, these cards may still be purchased at Wagoner Grocery and soon on our Facebook page, courtesy of Beth Mitchell. We want to thank Bob and his wife, Julie, for their devotion and their tireless efforts to help restore and maintain the school.
Thanks to cooks Joel and Liz Moreau, Jimmy Boyd and Chance Hansen. We appreciate Col. Joe Haines, Ray and Joan Stapert, Shelter Insurance, Winder Plumbing and everyone who contributed to the auction. Also, through the years several people have made memorial donations to honor their family and friends. With the help of everyone working together we have been able to breathe new life back into our community again. Thank you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.