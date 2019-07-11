The Cedar County Republican played host to a free Customer Appreciation cookout Wednesday, July 3, in the Stockton city park pavilion. Despite a heavy downpour, a steady flow of Stockton residents and businesspeople made their way to enjoy hot dogs, chips, cookies and drinks. Jamey Honeycutt, publisher of Phillips Media Group, manned the grill.
More than $600 in CCR products were given away in a free drawing. The winners are as follows.
1-year subscription: Crissy Reeder.
6-month subscriptions: Jacob Haught and Jon Haslock.
8-week subscriptions: Ivan Asherve, Beverly Stocktstill, Josh Vance, Justin Williams, Taylor Smithey and Gary Polter.
Classified line ads: John Taylor, Mary Norell, Lonnie Swaggerty, Ron Broksieck, Kim Jasper, Ketryna Haslock, Nichole Marshall and Jackie Ainley.
1/16 page display ad: Brian Hammons.
1/10 page display ad: James McCrary.
1/32 page display ad: Marsha Cowan.
Free color upgrade on a display ad purchase: Becky Groff.
Winners who have yet to claim their prizes should contact the CCR office at 276-4211 or stop by at 26 Public Square in Stockton. Prizes expire Monday, Sept. 30.
Congratulations to all the winners and thank you to everyone who came out to the Customer Appreciation cookout. We appreciate you all.
