During the holiday and year end activities, Cedar County Memorial Hospital took time to recognize longstanding employees for years of dedicated service and gifted commemorative awards to those who have achieved at least a half-decade of service to the multi-faceted medical service entity.
From left to right, Debbie Culbertson, 25 years; Jeana Murphy, 15 years; Debbie Rawlings, 10 years; Sherri Page, 5 years; Jordan Dozler, 5 years; Jake Norman, 5 years; Melissa Bruce, 5 years; Lisa Burkdoll, 5 years; Stephanie Mears, 5 years; Sheryl Cully, 5 years; not pictured, Brooke McPeak, RN, 5 years; Wendy Beene, 5 years, Mark Henry, 5 years; and Kay Love, 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.