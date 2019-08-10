The president and founder of FarmHer shares her story at the Farm, Family & ME! Summit for Women, Thursday-Friday, Sept. 5-6.
Marji Guyler-Alaniz will tell how she began sharing the story of everyday farm life through photographs and videos. “Her story will leave you knowing your place in the culture of agriculture,” Karisha Devlin, University of Missouri Extension agricultural business field specialist, said.
The two-day summit offers sessions on how to remain resilient through a crisis and everyday stress. Robert Bertsch, North Dakota State University Extension specialist, gives advice on how to build a support circle.
Kalena Bruce, a fifth generation Stockton farmer, owns a certified public accounting firm for rural taxpayers. She and her husband own a commercial cow/calf ranch and U-pick berry farm. She will share her thoughts on listening, power, acceptance and advocating for agriculture.
Sessions will be held on estate planning, home and farm finances, electric fences, grain marketing, cattle pricing, crop insurance, flexible grazing systems, container gardening, agri-tourism, cover crops, meal planning, communications and stress. MU Extension specialists, including Devlin, Wesley Tucker and Mary Sobba, are among the presenters.
The event will be at the Missouri Farm Bureau Building, 701 S. Country Club Dr., Jefferson City. Register at http://www.cvent.com/d/tyqq9z or mail a check to University of Missouri Extension, Knox County, 110 N. Fourth St., Edina, MO 63537. There is a $75 fee. Student fee is $50.
A limited number of scholarships for the event are available to high school and college students and others with financial need. MU Extension and USDA fund this event.
