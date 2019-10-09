From left, Seth Webb, Hayden Saathoff, Kassidy Dalton, Parker Fox and Jackson Daniels celebrate their time as delegates at Boys State and Girls State, held during the summer at the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg and sponsored by the Missouri American Legion and Auxiliary. The delegates represented Trent-Sallee Post 230 of Stockton and were recognized during the post’s September meeting. This photo appeared in last week’s issue with incorrect information supplied to the Republican.
