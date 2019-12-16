We’d like to thank everyone who came to give blood Thursday, Dec. 5, at the El Dorado Springs Church of Christ. Our goal at this blood drive was to collect 40 units. We had a great response from our friends, neighbors and co-workers, especially during this time when so many folks are fighting sickness. We saw 46 folks who came in to donate and collected 40 units. We are so thankful to our community for getting out to the blood drive. It is more important than ever for volunteers to give during this time of year because so many people depend on us. Thank you so much. Blood from your donations go to many hospitals, including El Dorado Springs, Nevada, Bolivar, Joplin and Springfield.
Thank you to the following: Lynda Bishop, Jeanette Branham, Jamie Brown, Bobby Budd, Debra Caldwell, Hollee Cross, Jared Dutcher, Bob Estes, Lynn Fredricksen, Mike Frier, Crissa Gardner, Whitney Gayman, Suzann Gladden, George Hamrick, Carisa Hays, Robert Hite, Denise Johnson, Linda Knight, Brian Koger, Randy Langsten, Kristin Langsten, Courtney Lasley, Larry Lewellin, David Loane, Tana Lumley, Betty Marshall, Brenda Mart, Jeana Ochsner, Carol Parmenter, Nancy Pitts, Lilly Plain, Kay Sewell, Kim Sewell, William Simmons, Jim Spencer, Greg Tabor, Sheryl Toliver, Bethany Walker, Gayla West, Don Williams, Lana Wilson, Robert Wisner, Mary Wisner, Teri Biddlecome, Leroy Yoder and Sheryl Yoder.
The following are volunteers who serve visibly or behind the scenes for the bloodmobile: Christena Green, Kay Sewell, Kay Erickson, Jeannie Hertzberg, Angel Merz, Lois Herbst, Doris Fortney, Jan Richardson, Sheryl Walker, Kim Sewell, Pat Moore and Teri Biddlecome.
Thanks also to the Church of Christ for the use of their building for this important event.
