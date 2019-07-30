Reese Dorothy Newport was born Monday, July 15, to Nate and Kiley (Haskell) Newport, at Hays Medical Center, Hays, Kansas. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces. Reese has a 2-year-old sister, Tenley. The family lives in Kinsley, Kansas.
Grandparents are Doug and Brenda Haskell, Kinsley, Kansas; and Kirk Newport and Bobbie Newport, Lakin, Kansas. Great-grandparents are Bessie Conroy, Stockton; Clarence and Shirley Young, Lakin, Kansas; and Virdia Newport, Lakin, Kansas.
