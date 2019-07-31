Jacob Boyer, Petty Officer 3rd Class, United States Navy, will be visiting family in Cedar County while on leave before taking a post in the Pacific.
Boyer, who has previously deployed with the U.S. Navy to Saudi Arabia, will be visiting for a brief homecoming and family celebration as he prepares to relocate to Tokyo, Japan.
All area veterans and local veteran supporters are invited to come share in the comradery and attend a surprise celebratory send-off for Boyer 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Amvets Post 116, four miles west of the Stockton square on Mo. 32.
There is no cost for the event, but potluck dishes to share are encouraged.
