Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Oct. 30: Herb-roasted chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, chocolate cake.
Thursday, Oct. 31: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, baked apples, fried potatoes, spiced peaches, dirt cake.
Friday, Nov. 1: Fried catfish, French fries, peas and carrots, coleslaw, hushpuppies, cook’s feature.
Monday, Nov. 4: Lemon pepper chicken, green beans, cauliflower, rosy applesauce, wheat roll, chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, Nov. 5: Taco salad, Mexi-corn, stewed tomatoes, refried beans, chips, snickerdoodle cookies.
Wednesday, Nov. 6: Lasagna, California vegetables, steamed cabbage, tossed salad, garlic bread, cherry starburst cake.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Oct. 30: Spaghetti and meatballs, veggie lasagna, broccoli, spinach, mixed vegetables, wheat roll, pumpkin pie.
Thursday, Oct. 31: Cheeseburger, brat with sauerkraut, green beans, baked beans, sliced tomatoes, wheat buns, cheesecake.
Friday, Nov. 1: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, honey carrots, Harvard beets, wheat roll, pumpkin bars.
Monday, Nov. 4: Chicken enchiladas, refried beans, stewed tomatoes, three bean salad, tortilla, chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, Nov. 5: Stuffed peppers, tuna casserole, peas, honey carrots, broccoli salad, wheat roll, snickerdoodle cookies.
Wednesday, Nov. 6: Lasagna, barbecued pork, broccoli, spinach, tossed salad, garlic bread or wheat bun, cherry starburst cake.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
