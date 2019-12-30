50 years ago, Dec. 25, 1969
The year 1970 promises to be a good year pricewise for beef and hog producers, according to University of Missouri Extension economists. Prices are expected to be about the same as a year ago for the first three months of the year.
Sergeant Major Dwight R. Hamby of Stockton reported in early December to Fort Monmouth Patterson Army Hospital in New Jersey, after serving with the 44th Medical Brigade in Vietnam.
Boys basketball: Stockton 60, Liberal 57 (OT).
25 years ago, Dec. 28, 1994
A Stockton man and two other men died following a shooting early Christmas morning at the Mule Bar & Grill in Dederick. Killed in the incident were Kevin W. Ford, 21, Stockton, Larry F. Ford Jr., 17, El Dorado Springs, and Arthur S. Bartlett, 44, El Dorado Springs.
The Cedar County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees dealt with a light agenda Monday, Dec. 12. The board voted to renew worker’s compensation insurance with the Missouri Hospital Association/Management Services Corp. and liability insurance with Hospital Insurance Group.
Football: Stockton senior Chad Spangler was named first team All-Area offensive lineman and senior Jackson Bird was named third team defensive lineman by the Joplin Globe.
10 years ago, Dec. 23, 2009
The Cedar County Ambulance District Board unanimously approved its 2010 budget with income and expenses of $355,650 at its regular meeting Monday, Dec. 21. Chairman Jerry Davis told the other members the new ambulance would arrive in Springfield Tuesday, Dec. 29, and hoped the unit would be put into service in January.
Despite the pleas and kind words towards head football coach Chad Depee, the El Dorado Springs R-II school board voted 5-2 to terminate his contract at the end of the 2009-10 school year. Board members currently are not commenting the reasoning behind the decision.
Boys basketball: El Dorado Springs 65, Stockton 50. Girls basketball: Stockton 68, El Dorado Springs 43.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.