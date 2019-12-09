50 years ago, Dec. 4, 1969
Another new business opened in Stockton this week. Don’s Sales and Service has opened for business on West Street in the former location of Jo Ann’s Chicken Hut near the new Christian Church. Owner/operator Don Owens will sell and service Admiral TVs and Hamilton kitchen appliances.
Two young women from Stockton — Hilda E. Caudle and Nancy Gilliland — have been nominated by their extension clubs to appear in the annual biographical compilation, “Outstanding Young Women of America.”
The first basketball game of the season for the Stockton Tigers will be at 7 p.m. next Tuesday, here with Osceola.
25 years ago, Dec. 7, 1994
Many Cedar County taxpayers are noticing increases in their property tax statements this year due to the increase in the school levy. The Cedar County collector mailed out tax statements totaling $259,843.89 for corporate taxes, $1,756,264.05 for real estate taxes and $689,101.65 for personal property taxes.
Robert Dee Christie, El Dorado Springs, was charged Wednesday, Nov. 30, with class C felony stealing in Cedar County Associate Circuit Court. Christie, a candidate for Cedar County sheriff in 1992, is accused of stealing a cattle chute belonging to Pat Crane.
Boys basketball: Jasper 90, Stockton 89. Consolation game of Lockwood Tournament. Girls basketball: Ash Grove 41, Stockton 39.
10 years ago, Dec. 2, 2009
Representatives from the Missouri Department of Transportation visited county commissioners Monday, Nov. 30, bringing word three county bridges had been found unable to handle the weight loads previously assigned. A bridge on SW 900 Road was downgraded from a 12-ton limit to a five-ton limit, one on 1970 Road went from a 10-ton to a five-ton limit and one on 1125 Road was downgraded from 16-ton to five-ton.
Dr. Jack Reynolds has been named the grand marshal of the El Dorado Springs Christmas parade.
Girls basketball: Stockton 75, Marionville 12. Lady Tigers: Sydnee Garrett 22, Chayla Rutledge 16, Garrett Burton 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.