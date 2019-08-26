50 years ago, Aug. 21, 1969
Randy Roy, David Wrenn, Roger Yokley and Steve Rutledge of the Stockton FFA compiled the highest team score at the Ozark Empire Fair to win the dairy judging trophy.
The Lakeland Cattlemen’s Association will have their monthly meeting at 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 25, in the Sac Osage Electric building in El Dorado Springs. Area livestock specialist Lester Parish presents the program on the economics of operating steers on roughage.
The descendants of Edward Milton Pace met Aug. 10, in the El Dorado Springs park for their seventh annual reunion with 63 people present. The oldest was Lillie Martin, 73, and the youngest was Linda Lou Pike, 4½ months.
25 years ago, Aug. 24, 1994
Classified employees at Stockton R-I School District will receive a 5% pay increase, in addition to paid insurance benefits, according to a 4-2-1 split decision by the district board of education Wednesday, Aug. 17. The pay will cost the district approximately $20,000 for the coming year.
The Stockton Board of Aldermen rescinded a $500 spending limit for the city’s park, cemetery and airport boards during its meeting Monday, Aug. 22. The spending limit has been a topic of long discussion. A former city board had proposed doing away with the limit in October 1991 but was waiting for the ordinance change to be written by the city’s attorney. Since the change was never completed, the board never voted on the issue.
10 years ago, Aug. 19, 2009
George Pyle resigned from the Stockton Board of Aldermen in a letter submitted to mayor Patty Thompson Tuesday, Aug. 11. The board accepted Pyle’s resignation at a special meeting Monday, Aug. 17.
No citizens made comments at a public hearing held Thursday, Aug. 13, before the regular El Dorado Springs school board meeting. The R-II board unanimously passed the new tax rate of $3.6256 per $100 of assessed property valuation.
The Veterans of America Art Exhibition opened Tuesday, Aug. 11, in El Dorado Springs. Veterans, legislators, local officials and art lovers gathered at the Springs Art Gallery to see an exhibition of artwork created by veterans from Kansas City and southwest Missouri. Congressman Ike Skelton said “the art was truly amazing.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.