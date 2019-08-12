50 years ago, Aug. 7, 1969
Hammons Products Co. is enlarging and improving its plant on Hammons Drive by adding 1,400 square feet of office space, including five offices and enlargement of the ladies’ lounge. Also just completed is another large walnut shed, 496 by 50 feet.
The Stockton FFA boys have again been given the responsibility of assembling and caring for the children’s barnyard exhibit at the coming Ozark Empire Fair. Mike Ott has been appointed chairman of the exhibit along with helpers Gary Tinsley and Randy Roy.
There will be a meeting of all football prospects, 7 p.m. Aug. 8, at the high school. All boys interested, junior high and up, are urged to come and receive a lot of important information.
25 years ago, Aug. 10, 1994
The Stockton Board of Alderman accepted a State Revolving Fund loan of $965,000 for the purpose of extending and improving the city’s combined waterworks and sewer system. The board authorized issuing bonds for the same amount during a special meeting Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Nearly 400 members of the Model T Ford Club of America visited Stockton in their classic vehicles Friday, Aug. 5, stopping at Stockton City Park for a shady lunch.
Tyson West from Stockton played in the Missouri Lions All-Star football game Saturday, July 30, at Lincoln University in Jefferson City.
10 years ago, Aug. 5, 2009
The Ninth Annual Great American Raft Race was won by the Amy Linn, piloted by Jacob Simon and Bryan Crawford. Yellow Peril, rowed by David and Adam Hammons, was second and Arcola Lions, pedaled by Shelby Beach and Keith Hankins and steered by Peggy Kenney, was third.
The El Dorado Springs City Council was asked by a local couple to set up an electronic funds transfer for utility bills. City manager Bruce Rogers said a software upgrade would be needed.
The Meyer Bluegrass Band plays the fourth of five events Saturday, Aug. 6, in the Spring City Revitalization Group Summer Concert Series in El Dorado Springs. The band is a family of musicians ages 10-18.
