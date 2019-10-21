50 years ago, Oct. 16, 1969
Robert Cross of Stockton has been appointed a member of the Cedar County committee of the Farmers Home Administration. Other members of the committee are Roy Pope of El Dorado Springs and Ray Pinkman of Stockton.
An explosion about 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Stockton Cheese Plant ripped the back out of the fire box on one of the plant’s boilers. Rudi Basecke, one of the plant owners, was in his office and said, “it sounded like a blast at the Stockton Dam project.” No one was injured.
Football: Stockton Tigers Terry Grove and Mike Oldham were named “Hustlers of the Week” for their efforts in a loss to Marionville. Vicky Broyles was named “Pep-er of the Week.”
25 years ago, Oct. 19, 1994
Rev. Gene Weece, who served as minister from 1956-60, returned to the Stockton Christian Church pulpit Sunday, Oct. 16, to celebrate the church’s 25th anniversary at its present location. Weece told the congregation, “There are things that God has intended for you to do as a congregation, as individuals, that he hasn’t any plans for anyone else to accomplish.”
Board members reviewed drawings for the proposed remodeling of the Stockton ambulance office during the Monday, Oct. 17, meeting of the Cedar County Ambulance District board. The drawings show a new front entrance set into the existing office area. Also added are a counter with a sink and microwave on tap and a small refrigerator underneath.
Football: Miller 23, Stockton 6. Volleyball: El Dorado Springs def. Stockton 15-12, 15-4 to win the championship of the Stockton Tournament.
10 years ago, Oct. 14, 2009
The city of Stockton has just approved its 2009-10 budget, and Cedar County commissioners are beginning to put pencils to paper to get ready for its upcoming budget. With the economic woes of the past year, sales tax revenues are 2009 are down 5% for the city and 7.5% for the county.
El Dorado Springs superintendent Roger Barnes presented the school board with the 2009 Adequate Yearly Progress scores during the meeting Wednesday, Oct. 7. As the school as a whole did not meet the AYP standards in communication arts and mathematics for the third year in a row, the school is now at Level Two in district improvement.
Football: Stockton 34, Pleasant Hope 10. Lynnae Wilkins was crowned homecoming queen. Volleyball: Fair Grove won the championship of the Stockton Tournament. Softball: El Dorado Springs 3, Stockton 0; Pleasant Hope 4, El Dorado Springs 2. Pleasant Hope wins district championship.
