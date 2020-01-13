50 years ago, Jan. 8, 1970
During the Orange Bowl game New Year’s Day between Missouri and Penn State, Basil Summers, son-in-law of Margaret Thornton, was seen carrying a sign along the sidelines saying, “The Mo. Tigers are Dine-a-mite.” Dine-a-mite is the name of a favorite off-campus spot for Mizzou students.
The Stockton PTA will meet Jan. 19, in the new gym. A varied program will be presented by grades 4-6. The beginners band will also perform.
Basketball: Stockton 66, Sarcoxie 38. Tigers (4-2, 3-0 Midwest): Ricky Farmer 20, Steve Rutledge 15.
25 years ago, Jan. 11, 1995
Nichole Dawn Hochstedler, daughter of Juanita and Denver Hochstedler of Jerico Springs, is Cedar County’s first baby of the year. Nichole was born by Caesarian section Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Cox South Hospital in Springfield.
At their meeting Monday, Jan. 9, the Stockton Board of Alderman approved installing a 6-inch water line, 645 feet going north from Craig Street. The cost for the materials will be $2,919.05.
Mid-Lakes Conference Tournament: Sarcoxie boys 39, Stockton 37, consolation game. Strafford girls 37, Stockton 29, consolation game.
10 years ago, Jan. 6, 2010
The trial date for Dan Thornton, El Dorado Springs, in the federal court in Springfield has been continued. No new trial date has been set at this time. Thornton was charged with arson for allegedly setting fire to his places of business in March 2009. Thornton was indicting Wednesday, Sept. 9, by a federal grand jury for additional crimes related to the arson fire.
The El Dorado Springs Chamber of Commerce has a new face in its office. Tiffany McQuirk took over DeeDee Hunter’s vacated position as executive director.
Hunters set a new record with 15,907 deer killed during the muzzleloader portion of Missouri’s 2009 firearms deer season. Cedar County’s total was 106, with 22 antlered bucks, 17 button bucks and 67 does.
