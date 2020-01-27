50 years ago, Jan. 22, 1970
The Missouri State Highway Commission awarded contracts totaling $297,094 to Masters-Jackson Paving Co. of Springfield, for improving 47.7 miles of Mo. 32 and Mo. 39 in Cedar and Dade counties.
Telephone customers in the Stockton area will be able to dial their long-distance calls without operator assistance after Lakeland Telephone Company joins the nationwide Direct Distance Dialing network in June of this year. DDD will mean customers can dial their own calls to more than 85 million telephones in the United States and Canada.
Basketball: Bronaugh 52, Stockton 48.
25 years ago, Jan. 25, 1995
Cedar County commissioners have budgeted $100,000 for renovation of the county courthouse, possibly including installation of an elevator and work on the courthouse roof. The county has budgeted total expenditures of $781,581.61 from general revenue for the current year.
Bids were higher than expected for the Stockton sewer project, according to engineer Tom Wells. The lowest of six bids opened during a special session of the Stockton Board of Aldermen Monday, Jan. 23, was from Site Rite Construction of Windsor for $810,294, about $10,000 above Wells’s original estimate.
Boys basketball: Stockton 57, Dadeville 55. Third place game of Stockton Tournament. Girls basketball: Bolivar 48, Stockton 29. Semifinals of Bolivar Tournament.
10 years ago, Jan. 20, 2010
An El Dorado Springs school bus with 16 passengers was rear-ended by a 1991 GMC pickup truck driven by Trey Hackleman, 17, in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday, Jan. 13 about a mile south of U.S. 54 on Mo. 39. Hackleman and four students on the bus were transported to Cedar County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
The road across Stockton Dam has been closed for more than a month and will remain closed until the end of February as welding crews make repairs to the intake gates and other hydraulic steel structures. As part of the project to rehabilitate the turbine, which threw a blade in February 2009, equipment assisting in maintaining ventilation for the welding crew is sitting atop the dam, making it necessary to close the roadway to traffic.
Boys basketball: Stockton 89, Lamar 69, first round of Stockton Tournament. Girls basketball: Mt. Vernon 60, Stockton 43. Lady Tiger Kaitlan Cramer reaches 1,000 career points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.