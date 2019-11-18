50 years ago, Nov. 13, 1969
Bill Clark, owner of Clark’s Food Store, does as well fishing as he does in the grocery business. Clark caught a seven-pound, two-ounce trout June 23, on Lake Taneycomo. He caught the big fish on a jig and four-pound test line, and it took him 25 minutes to land it.
Katherine Whitesell of El Dorado Springs is one of five Missouri 4-H girls named to attend the 15th annual 4-H Dairy Conference Dec. 4-6, in Chicago. Miss Whitesell, 18, has been a member of the foods project of the Cherry Valley 4-H Club for eight years, where she learned how to plan, prepare and serve meals for family and company.
Football: Stockton 39, Golden City 26.
25 years ago, Nov. 16, 1994
Cedar County had a good turnout for the Nov. 8 general election, with 51.9% of voters registered in the county placing ballots. Republican Morris Westfall won the 28th district senate seat over Democrat Ed. Payton. Republican Bill Marshall won another term as 133rd district state representative over Democrat Lynn Thomas.
The city of Stockton still has not found an emergency electric generator that can service both the city and county during power outages. The Stockton Board of Aldermen discussed the problem during its Monday, Nov. 14, meeting. The 110-kilowatt generator the city purchased for $4,000 from surplus equipment in Jefferson City could not be wired to supply both the city and county with electricity, so the city has returned the generator and will receive its money back.
Football: Springfield Catholic 30, Stockton 8. Stockton’s Chad Spangler, Brock Divine, Phil Loehr, Jackson Bird, Kenny Shaw and Darin Jenkins earned first team all-conference honors.
10 years ago, Nov. 11, 2009
Cal Coker, a candidate running for the 133rd district state representative, won the judge’s and people’s choice categories at the Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce seventh annual chili cook-off and bluegrass festival, Saturday, Nov. 7. Stockton Nursing Home won for best booth theme with their old-time brush arbor meeting.
Stockton R-I ag teacher John Rummel declared his candidacy for the 133rd district Republican nomination. “I am not a politician, nor do I have a desire to be,” Rummel said. “I am a regular guy who goes to work every day, who is ready and willing to go to Jefferson City to help manage our government and protect the interests of the 133rd district.”
Football: Lamar 28, El Dorado Springs 0. Softball: Stockton’s Brittany Brown and Shelby Daniels were named second-team all-conference and second-team all-district.
