50 years ago, Jan. 1, 1970
Snow made the scene in Stockton starting on Monday morning and continuing through the day with an inch or more on the ground. As this is written on Tuesday morning it is snowing again with lots more in the forecast.
The Cedar County Extension Center is now accepting orders for seedling trees and shrubs to be planted next spring. These seedlings, grown by the Missouri Department of Conservation, are sold at low cost to persons desiring to make conservation plantings.
The annual FFA chili supper and father and son basketball game will be Monday night, Jan. 5. Serving will be in the high school home economics room starting at 5 p.m. The first basketball game to be at 6 p.m. Come and enjoy the evening.
25 years ago, Jan. 4, 1995
Two candidates — Steven R. Butcher of Stockton and Phillip H. Nichols of Dunnegan — filed for the Stockton R-I board of education during the first day of filing for the April election. Current board members whose terms are expiring are Steve Price and Janice Cagle.
Cedar County commissioners are questioning a bonus former prosecuting attorney Mike Ash gave to a secretary during his final days in office. Ash gave a $1,500 bonus to Debbie Hubbard as an incentive for her to work in the prosecutor’s office for the last few months of his term. “He paid a bonus; as I read the statutes, it’s not allowed,” commissioner Marvin Yarnell said.
Girls basketball: Bolivar 73, Stockton 40.
10 years ago, Dec. 30, 2009
A house on 1900 Road belonging to Seth and Camille Laub went up in flames about 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. Seth Laub said he thought the fire started in a basement in a wood stove. The Laubs and their three children all escaped without injury.
At the Monday, Dec. 28, meeting of the Cedar County Commission, it was announced the river bank stabilization project at the Bear Creek bridge was completed. Mike Malone, representative of Natural Resources Conservation services project, was in the county last week and signed off on the completion.
The first production of the Stockton City Players’ 2010 season will be “Arsenic and Old Lace,” directed by Julia Roos. Tryouts will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Jan. 12-13, at Korth Center.
