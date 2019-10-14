50 years ago, Oct. 9, 1969
Debbie Carendar from Stockton presided over the Region 13 Future Homemakers of America annual meeting last Saturday, at Joplin Memorial High School. The Stockton chapter was awarded the attendance trophy with 80 members attending.
A new business for Stockton is Larry’s Garage on West Davis St., in the former Wade Laundry building. Owners are Mr. and Mrs. Larry Winder. He will do auto repairs and small engine repair.
Football: Miller 22, Stockton 6.
25 years ago, Oct. 12, 1994
Giving 19 children lessons to live by, Stockton Head Start opened its doors Tuesday, Sept. 27, to provide the community with a needed service. Teacher Cathie Williams said the experience has been wonderful thus far for the half-day program.
Community 2000 proposed a special alcohol-abuse awareness program for review by the Stockton R-I board of education during its Wednesday, Oct. 5, meeting.
Football: Stockton 21, Pierce City 8. Volleyball: Stockton lost to Marionville and Bolivar.
10 years ago, Oct. 7, 2009
In the final minutes of the county commission meeting Monday, Oct. 5, prosecuting attorney Mike Ash told commissioners crime victim advocate Ida Murry will resign effective Friday, Oct. 16, to accept other employment.
El Dorado Springs city manager Bruce Rogers announced police chief Jim Luster would retire before the end of the year. Luster noted, “The police department is in a precarious situation because we don’t have adequate manpower for the extensive investigations now on cases to meet prosecutorial requirements.”
Football: Marionville 41, Stockton 20. Fair Grove 13, El Dorado Springs 12. Volleyball: Stockton def. Marionville and Strafford.
