50 years ago, Nov. 20, 1969
Up to 10 a.m. Tuesday, 152 deer had been checked in at the check station in Stockton. This time last year, 133 deer had been checked.
The Community Church Survey, sponsored by the Stockton Ministerial Alliance, will begin this Sunday afternoon. Workers will be coming to your door to ask questions. The results of the survey will be shared with the pastors of the community.
Basketball: Four lettermen including junior Mike Oldham return for this year’s Stockton Tiger squad, according to new coach Donald Davis. Stockton, a member of the Midwest Conference, was 10-15 overall last season.
25 years ago, Nov. 23, 1994
City employees voiced their concern over the Stockton Board of Aldermen’s discussion of changing the city’s personnel policy to “at will” employment during a special meeting on the board Monday, Nov. 21. Mayor Wendell Cully said the policy would mean a lot less documentation would be needed in case some employee proved to be dissatisfactory after completing the probation period.
Reviewing construction proposals, the Cedar County Ambulance District Board discussed renovation and expansion of its Stockton facility during its Monday, Nov. 21, meeting. The remodeling plans will be necessary to provide a living area and sleeping quarters for ambulance personnel when St. John’s institutes a new 24-hour shift.
Basketball: Stockton girls 46, Humansville 44, first round of Fair Play Tournament. Lady Tigers: Sara Steinmuller 18, Crystal Turner 13.
10 years ago, Nov. 18, 2009
Parole was denied for Brent Debler, the man convicted of killing Cedar County Sheriff C.A. LaRew, on July 26, 1987. Debler pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison. He was required to serve 15 years to be eligible for parole.
During the El Dorado Springs R-II school board meeting Thursday, Nov. 12, elementary librarian Georgia Detwiler said, “We are always fighting with the budget. A set of encyclopedias alone costs $800.”
Cross-country: Stockton’s Ryan Bond and 54th and Dustin Pate 63rd in the Class 2 state meet, Saturday, Nov. 7, in Jefferson City, in the Tigers’ first year competing in cross-country.
