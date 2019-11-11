50 years ago, Nov. 6, 1969
Another old Cedar County landmark bit the dust this week with the removal of the old Rocky Ford Bridge on old Highway T. The bridge, built in the 1800’s, served the Cane Hill and surrounding community until the new Umber Point bridge was opened to traffic.
Several petitions are now being circulated in the Stockton community, the purpose being to give the citizens a right to vote on the recently passed state income tax increase. Many citizens feel this measure was rammed through the final minutes of the special session of the Missouri legislature, same not being done in a fair and orderly manner as all laws should be handled.
Football: Greenfield 7, Stockton 6.
25 years ago, Nov. 9, 1994
Cedar County voters said no to Amendment 7, commonly known as Hancock II, by 326 votes according to unofficial results from the Tuesday, Nov. 8, general election. The tally showed 1,885 votes, or 46%, in favor and 2,211 votes, or 54%, opposed.
Local senior citizens will have more options for meal times and for selecting food in the coming months as the Stockton Senior Center expands its meal program. The expansion includes three phases, the first of which began Nov. 1, when the center expanded serving time to 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Football: Stockton 24, Marionville 0. Volleyball: Stockton’s Tara Barham and Sara Steinmuller were named first team All-Mid-Lakes Conference.
10 years ago, Nov. 4, 2009
The seventh annual Stockton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Bluegrass Chili Cook-Off is this Saturday, Nov. 7, rain or shine, at the Stockton Lake Fair Expo Center on RB Road. More than six chili chefs have signed up to compete for a $72 cash prize and trophy.
El Dorado Springs City Council members were presented with an ordinance proposing a rate increase for the sewer system during the meeting Monday, Nov. 2. According to city manager Bruce Rogers, sewer and water rates have not changed in four years. The council unanimously passed the first reading of the ordinance and will hear the second reading at the next meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16.
Football: Lamar 49, Stockton 8. Warsaw 14, El Dorado Springs 8. Volleyball: El Dorado Springs def. Stockton 25-19, 25-18 in district final. College Heights def. El Dorado Springs 25-20, 25-14 in state sectional round.
